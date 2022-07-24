Man killed in Moore County shooting identified

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WTVD) -- The identity of the man killed in a shooting that left one dead and four injured in Pinebluff has been released.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a large gathering on Primrose Path. Upon arrival deputies found Keith Martinez Wright Jr., 29, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Sheriff's investigators are working to identify witnesses who were present at the gathering at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
