Moore County teacher arrested, accused of sexual relationship with student

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school teacher had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, according to Moore County Sheriff's Office.Deputies arrested Jilian Lee Reynolds, 41, on June 17. That arrest came just under a month after deputies were told that a teacher at Union Pines High School had committed sexual crimes at the expense of a student.Reynolds resigned from her teaching position May 23, three days after deputies started their investigation.Reynolds is charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a student and one count of felony sex act with a student.She was taken to Moore County Detention Center and booked on a $150,000 bond.