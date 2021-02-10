23-year-old UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody

Tense moments in court. The mother of UPS driver gunned down on a delivery becoming very emotional as her son’s accused killer faced a judge. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/B411ULg8rQ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 11, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old UPS driver in downtown Raleigh appeared in court Thursday.Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Dylan Scott Wall.In court on Thursday, Wall's mother became emotional, lunging and yelling toward Bynem.The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of S. East Street near East Lenoir Street.On arrival, officers found the 23-year-old UPS employee suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed hospital where he later died.Bynem is being held at the Wake County Detention Center in relation to Wall's murder.Neighbors told authorities that they heard six to seven shots in the area at the time of the shooting.On Wednesday evening, UPS released a statement that said:Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.