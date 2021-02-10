fatal shooting

23-year-old UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old UPS driver in downtown Raleigh appeared in court Thursday.

Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Dylan Scott Wall.

In court on Thursday, Wall's mother became emotional, lunging and yelling toward Bynem.



The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of S. East Street near East Lenoir Street.

On arrival, officers found the 23-year-old UPS employee suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed hospital where he later died.

Bynem is being held at the Wake County Detention Center in relation to Wall's murder.



Neighbors told authorities that they heard six to seven shots in the area at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday evening, UPS released a statement that said:
"We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We'll defer any other questions to the Raleigh Police Department."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestfatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violenceshootingman killedupsraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Virginia man shot, killed in Fayetteville parking lot
19-year-old shot, killed in Rocky Mount, officials say
10-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in Halifax County
4 arrests between 2 fatal shootings in Rocky Mount, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC House passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning
2 charged with murder of pregnant Wake County woman
Sleet, freezing rain possible over the next few days
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Millionaire NFL star shares why he quit football to farm in NC
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Show More
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
Teachers will be eligible for vaccine in late February, Cooper announces
Burglar targeting seniors while they sleep, police warn
More TOP STORIES News