Burlington mother uses gun to defend 10-year-old son, home against burglar

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman shot at and scared off a man who was trying to steal from her Burlington home Wednesday morning.

According to Burlington Police Department, the crime happened before 4 a.m. at a home on Everette Street.

The woman, a 31-year-old mother, said she and her 10-year-old son were asleep when the burglary began.

The woman said she woke up to noises in her kitchen.

When she went downstairs she saw a man in his early to mid-20s, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, had broken through her kitchen window.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The burglar pointed a semi-automatic pistol at her and opened fire. That's when she returned fire and the burglar started retreating out of the house.

The woman nor her son were injured in the attempted burglary; she will not face charges.

It's unclear if the burglar was injured. He has not been located.

Investigators are working to identify the burglar and bring him into custody.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call (336) 229-3500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlingtonburglaryhome invasiongun safetygunsself defense
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News