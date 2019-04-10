Burlington mother uses gun to defend 10-year-old son, home against burglar

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman shot at and scared off a man who was trying to steal from her Burlington home Wednesday morning.According to Burlington Police Department, the crime happened before 4 a.m. at a home on Everette Street.The woman, a 31-year-old mother, said she and her 10-year-old son were asleep when the burglary began.The woman said she woke up to noises in her kitchen.When she went downstairs she saw a man in his early to mid-20s, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, had broken through her kitchen window.The burglar pointed a semi-automatic pistol at her and opened fire. That's when she returned fire and the burglar started retreating out of the house.The woman nor her son were injured in the attempted burglary; she will not face charges.It's unclear if the burglar was injured. He has not been located.Investigators are working to identify the burglar and bring him into custody.Anyone with information that could help is asked to call (336) 229-3500.