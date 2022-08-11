Durham man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

According to a preliminary investigation, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors leading to the deadly crash.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have charged a man in the death of a motorcyclist.

On Thursday, police said Ellis Johnson, 53, of Durham, was cited for failure to yield right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday at North Duke Street and Holt School Road.

The motorcyclist, Kalon Gentry, of Roxboro died at a hospital from his injuries.

Police said Gentry was driving south on Duke Street when Johnson's SUV turned left in front of him.

