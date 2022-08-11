Durham man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have charged a man in the death of a motorcyclist.
On Thursday, police said Ellis Johnson, 53, of Durham, was cited for failure to yield right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday at North Duke Street and Holt School Road.
The motorcyclist, Kalon Gentry, of Roxboro died at a hospital from his injuries.
Police said Gentry was driving south on Duke Street when Johnson's SUV turned left in front of him.
