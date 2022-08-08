Roxboro man killed in early morning motorcycle crash in Durham

According to a preliminary investigation, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors leading to the deadly crash.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Roxboro man died in a motorcycle crash in Durham on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 at the intersection of North Duke Street and Holt School Road.

Durham Police Department identified the motorcyclist as Kalon Gentry. He was driving south on Duke Street when an SUV turned left in front of him.

Gentry was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. The driver of the SUV had only minor injuries.

Investigators said it does not appear that speed or impairment played any role in this crash. However, the case does remain open.