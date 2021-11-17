Society

Raleigh woman, Ali Ingersoll, wins Ms. Wheelchair NC

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh woman wins Ms. Wheelchair NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina for 2022, and she lives in Raleigh.

Ali Ingersoll won the honor during the weekend. Ingersoll is a quadriplegic who lives in Raleigh with her husband.

We first met Ingersoll during an ABC11 Troubleshooter report when we helped her win an insurance battle involving her wheelchair.

Ingersoll's platform for Ms. Wheelchair NC is healthcare advocacy.

She is also fighting for inclusion and diversity when it comes to disability employment. She will now compete in Ms. Wheelchair America in the summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighnorth carolinacompetitionwheelchair accessibledisabilitydisability issuespageant
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Show More
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
More TOP STORIES News