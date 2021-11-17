Raleigh woman, Ali Ingersoll, wins Ms. Wheelchair NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina for 2022, and she lives in Raleigh.
Ali Ingersoll won the honor during the weekend. Ingersoll is a quadriplegic who lives in Raleigh with her husband.
We first met Ingersoll during an ABC11 Troubleshooter report when we helped her win an insurance battle involving her wheelchair.
Ingersoll's platform for Ms. Wheelchair NC is healthcare advocacy.
She is also fighting for inclusion and diversity when it comes to disability employment. She will now compete in Ms. Wheelchair America in the summer.
