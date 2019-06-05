Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays near Jones Sausage Road in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a crash involving several cars in the westbound lanes of I-40 at Jones Sausage Road caused major traffic delays.

According to Wake County EMS, an estimated 25 cars were involved.

Seven people were transported to multiple hospitals in the area and five additional people were evaluated at the scene but were not transported.

Officials do not believe there were any life-threatening injuries.

The Coastal Credit Union Music Park tweeted at fans attending Wednesday night's show to use Waze in order to get around the traffic.

