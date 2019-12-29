Multiple people injured in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in a shooting at Concord Mills Mall on Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.

Concord Police said it is not an active shooter situation but are working to clear the area and start an investigation.



Cabarrus County sheriff told ABC-affiliate WSOC that early indications are multiple people have been shot, but their conditions have not been released at this time.

Police have not disclosed what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
