Multiple people injured in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.
Concord Police said it is not an active shooter situation but are working to clear the area and start an investigation.
CPD on scene at Concord Mills Mall re: shooting. This is NOT an active shooter situation. Officers are trying to clear the area and conduct an investigation. Avoid the area. More information to follow. /gg— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 29, 2019
Cabarrus County sheriff told ABC-affiliate WSOC that early indications are multiple people have been shot, but their conditions have not been released at this time.
Police have not disclosed what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.