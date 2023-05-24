Fayetteville Police Department confirmed two 18-year-olds died Wednesday morning in what they suspect is a murder-suicide.

High school senior shot, killed by boyfriend in murder-suicide, sources say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school senior was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Fayetteville, according to ABC11 sources.

Fayetteville Police Department confirmed two 18-year-olds died Wednesday morning in what they suspect is a murder-suicide.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. in a residential area along Carlos Avenue.

Police identified the woman killed as Tatiana Haywood. They also identified the man suspected of killing her as Nasir Scott; he was pronounced dead at the hospital with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ABC11 sources said Haywood was a senior at Douglas Byrd High School and Scott was her boyfriend.

Cumberland County Schools confirmed that a student did die. The district released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a Douglas Byrd High School (DBHS) student. Our thoughts are with the student's family and loved ones. The district's Trauma and Loss Team is at DBHS today to provide additional support to students and staff."

Fayetteville Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.