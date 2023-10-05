Man arrested in shooting death of Duke graduate student

Two women were found shot on Worth Street in Durham. One woman later died from her injuries.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of two women earlier this week that resulted in the death of one of the victims.

DPD said Thursday that Stephon Dubose, 30, of Durham, has been charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Stephon Debose Durham Police Department

The shootings happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Worth Street.

One woman, later identified as Angela Marina Risi, 30, of Durham, died from her injuries. Risi was a graduate student at Duke University.

The second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated act of violence.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to please call Investigator J. Harris at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous story