Vending machines with free NARCAN kits installed in Cumberland County Detention Center

Naloxone Vending machines with free overdose reversal drug Narcan kits inside now available in Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville. All vending machines will have 24-hours per day, 7-days a week accessibility.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vending machine has been installed in the Cumberland County Detention Center but it's not dispensing food, candy or fruit. It's to help anyone who's incarcerated there get NARCAN.

According to Cumberland County Public Health, the Naloxone vending machines have been repurposed and stocked with up to 300 free Naloxone kits. Each one holds two doses of the overdose reversal drug, commonly known as Narcan. The kit also contains instructions on how to use it and resources for treatment and support services.

All vending machines will have 24-hours-per-day, seven-days-a-week accessibility. Naloxone, commonly known as NARCAN, is a lifesaving medication that is used to reverse an opioid overdose. It works by blocking the effects of the opioids in the person's system, reversing the overdose. Naloxone can be given nasally or injected into the muscle.

"We're excited for the opportunity to increase access to this life-saving measure for members of our community at greater risk of an overdose and to connect those individuals to much need resources," said Dr. Jennifer Green, Health Director. "In 2021, there were 183 opioid overdose deaths."

In North Carolina, people who return to the community after having been incarcerated are 40 times more likely to suffer an overdose than the general population in the two weeks after release. North Carolina is able to receive these machines at no cost from the National Center for State Courts, the health department said.

Here's where to get free kits in Fayetteville

Naloxone kits are available at the CCDPH Pharmacy located on the first floor at 1235 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville and will be available at no charge while supplies last. Visitors will check in at the front desk and be directed to the pharmacy where Naloxone can be requested.

Resources for addiction

Anyone who is struggling with opioid addiction or knows someone who needs help is encouraged to visit the Alliance for Action website, or by call Alliance Health at (800) 510-9132.