North Wilkesboro Speedway to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Exciting news for racing fans, the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Governor Roy Cooper, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR officials from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports made the announcement at the North Carolina Musuem of History in downtown Raleigh on Thursday.

"Motorsports are critical to North Carolina's history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival," Governor Cooper said.

"North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights."

The race will be held on May 21, 2023. The Coca-Cola 600 will take place the following weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is one of the first NASCAR tracks. The final NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro was held in 1996 and won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.