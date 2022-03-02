RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and it could soon grow higher in the sky.
Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night that could allow developers to build structures up to 40-stories tall.
Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report that the development is planned for the site of the old News & Observer building across from Nash Square in downtown Raleigh.
The plans allow for a building up to 40 stories, with 2,425 residential units, 1.4 million square feet of office space and 70,000 square feet of retail shops. Those are the maximum sizes allowed; it's unclear exactly what the development will ultimately look like.
An original plan for the space called for 300 apartments, 106 condos and around 300,000 square feet of office space. That plan was abandoned when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Currently the tallest building in Raleigh is the PNC Plaza. It rises 33 stories tall, housing offices, retail areas, parking and residential condos.
40-story high-rise building could come to Nash Square in Raleigh
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News