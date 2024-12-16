Wisconsin school shooting: Student and teacher killed, 6 hurt; 15-year-old female shooter ID'd: LIVE

Of the injured students, 2 are in critical condition, police say

MADISON, Wis. -- A teacher and teenage student were killed, and six were hurt in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, police said.

Police had briefly mentioned a higher death toll but later revised the information.

The suspect, a female 15-year-old student at the school, is also dead, police said. She has been identified as Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow.

The teenage suspect used a handgun, police said.

Police said she is believed to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was at school before the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in classroom during study hall with mixed grades. A second-grader reported the shooting to police.

A motive is not clear, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference.

Of the injured students, two are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Barnes said. Three other students and a teacher suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. AP Photo/Morry Gash

"But these are just the physical injuries that we know about. We know that this was the middle of the day of a school day, and so there will be other injuries that we'll have to face for a very, very long time," Barnes said. "Many of you have asked me about the why of this, why did this happen? What do we know? What was the motivation? I do not know. But I will tell you this: Our detectives are working hard in the investigative process to find out as many answers as we can, so that we can further prevent these things from happening, not only in this community but in other communities around our country."

Officers responded to the active shooter report around 10:57 a.m. The suspect was dead upon police arrival and no officers fired their weapons, Barnes said.

The shooting was "confined to one space," but it's not clear if it was a classroom or hallway, the chief said.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. AP Photo/Scott Bauer

"I never saw so many police cars in my life -- just blue and red lights lining the school, lining the streets. Fire department, paramedics, everyone was there," swarming the usually quiet neighborhood, John Diaz de Leon told ABC News Live. "I saw groups of kids coming out of the school in groups into the church sanctuary probably as they were in lockdown and clearing the building and slowly taking out the kids bit by bit by bit."

He said he saw officers with long guns at the scene and older students run from the school across the parking lot.

"Later on, very slowly in a more orderly fashion, the younger students holding hands were let out to go across the parking lot," he said.

Police were actually gathered nearby at a training exercise. So, they arrived quickly and were well-prepared.

The school has been cleared, Barnes said.

"Our commanders, including the fire chief, and I was in a commander's training less than two weeks ago going over this exact same scenario for another fictional location. And so, all of that came into play today," Barnes said. "Stop the threat, stop the killing, find the threat."

Officials have reunited all students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

Some staff are still to be reunited with their family.

"My mom, obviously, she lives nearby, and she watches my kids. So, she did give me a call that she saw a ton of police, and obviously my daughter goes here, and my nieces and nephews, my sister, so she called me on the phone. She told me, 'please remain calm.' So, I was already trying to mentally prepare," Bethany Highman said.

Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. AP Photo/Morry Gash

The shooting took place a week before the holiday break.

The police chief said he began his career as a teacher.

"We owe it to our community to do everything possible to ensure [ schools are ] not only a special place, but a safe place," he said.

Hours later Investigators on the scene are still going over evidence, trying to piece together the sequence of events, hoping to determine a motive for the tragic events.

Detectives are also talking to the suspect's parents, who are cooperating.

There is a heavy police presence on the north side of Madison related to the investigation.

No one else is in custody, and nobody else is believed involved.

A school officials said Monday evening the building does not have metal detectors or a school resource officer.

"I hoped that this day would never come in Madison," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

She stressed the need for gun violence prevention and said she wants the community and country to make sure "no public official ever has to stand in this position again."

Families leave the SSMI Health Center, set up as a reunification center, following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. AP Photo/Morry Gash

"This is not a place that any fire chief or any one of us would ever want to be. And I can't believe I'm standing here today talking about this incident," Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon said.

"Hard for me to place into words what they ran into," another fire official said.

Jill Underly, Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction, stressed the need for change, saying in a statement, "This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again. We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe."

"The time for change is long past," Underly said.

A reunification center was established for parents and students. Panicked relatives were rushing to the center to find their students.

Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. AP Photo/Morry Gash

"I just bolted out, drove down here. I called my husband and, he made his way over here," one mother said.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote on social media, "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote, "I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted, "I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected."

Police walk outside the Abundant Life Christian School following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. AP Photo/Morry Gash

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

In a statement, he said:

"Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It's shocking and unconscionable.

"We need Congress to act. Now.

"From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don't receive attention - it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write - not having to learn how to duck and cover.

"Jill and I are praying for all the victims today, including the teacher and teenage student who were killed and those who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who quickly arrived on the scene, and the FBI is supporting local law enforcement efforts. At my direction, my team has reached out to local officials to offer further support as needed.

"My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. But more is needed.

"Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart."

In a statement, Vice President Kamala Harris said:

"Over the weekend, our nation paused to remember the innocent children and brave educators who were taken from us 12 years ago when someone armed with a weapon of war walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT. Today, senseless gun violence has once again visited our classrooms as students and teachers in Madison, WI had their last week of school before Christmas break tragically interrupted by a deadly shooting.

"Doug and I are mourning the student and teacher who were killed and we are praying for all those who were injured, including those who remain hospitalized. We are also thinking of the young people and families who have had their lives forever changed by this act of gun violence. And we are sending our gratitude to the educators, members of law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals who quickly and selflessly jumped into action to ensure that even more lives were not lost in this community.

"As we hold our loved ones closer this holiday season, we must resolve to do everything in our power to end this epidemic that has become the leading cause of death for kids throughout America. While we have made necessary progress together over the last four years, including through the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years and our first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, there is more work to be done to ensure that every person has the freedom to live safe from the horror of gun violence. Congress and state legislatures must make background checks universal, pass red flag and safe storage laws, and ban assault weapons. These commonsense solutions will save lives and make our children and communities safer."

There have been 112 school shootings where at least one victim was injured or killed so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

There have been 487 mass shootings in 2024 as of Dec. 16, including this latest one in Wisconsin. This time last year there were 641 mass shootings.

This is Wisconsin's eighth mass shooting so far this year and Madison's second mass shooting this year.

The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people injured or killed - not including the perpetrator - counted 656 Mass Shootings in 2023, 646 in 2022, 689 in 2021 and 610 in 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC7 Chicago's John Garcia and Liz Nagy contributed to this report.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .