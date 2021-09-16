RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Every year the National Alliance on Mental Health Wake County brings the community together to honor the courage it takes to live with a mental health condition.
September 20 - 24 NAMI Wake County will hold A Celebration of Courage, a fundraising event that falls during Suicide Prevention Month. This year's Celebration of Courage is a week-long series of events dedicated to connecting with others, sharing important action items, and promoting wellness and social support in our community to help prevent suicide.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Celebration of Courage.
Monday 9/20: Creating a Healthy Community
-Wellness Day: Virtual Affirmations Workshop at 12:00pm
-Evening Yoga at Dix Park at 6:00pm
Tuesday 9/21: Building Our Community
-Breakfast Social at A Place at the Table from 8:30am-10:00am
All COVID guidelines will be enforced
Breakfast curbside pick-up will be available
Wednesday 9/22: Supporting Our Community
-Acts of Kindness Day across the county
Athens Drive High School- 'Notes of Hope' for students and staff
Downtown Cary (by the water fountain)- 'Paint it Forward' make one take one rocks, 3-5pm
Downtown Raleigh (Nash Square)- Blossoming Flower Affirmations, 4-6pm
Garner Chamber of Commerce- Get Well Cards, all day
Thursday 9/23: Connecting with Our Community
-Mental Health Open Mic Night at NoRa Cafe, 7:00pm
All COVID guidelines will be enforced
Masks required
Friday 9/24: Celebrating Community
-Virtual Silent Auction
Click here for more information.
Understanding mental health issues
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News