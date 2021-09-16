abc11 together

Understanding mental health issues

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Every year the National Alliance on Mental Health Wake County brings the community together to honor the courage it takes to live with a mental health condition.

September 20 - 24 NAMI Wake County will hold A Celebration of Courage, a fundraising event that falls during Suicide Prevention Month. This year's Celebration of Courage is a week-long series of events dedicated to connecting with others, sharing important action items, and promoting wellness and social support in our community to help prevent suicide.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Celebration of Courage.

Monday 9/20: Creating a Healthy Community

-Wellness Day: Virtual Affirmations Workshop at 12:00pm
-Evening Yoga at Dix Park at 6:00pm

Tuesday 9/21: Building Our Community

-Breakfast Social at A Place at the Table from 8:30am-10:00am
All COVID guidelines will be enforced

Breakfast curbside pick-up will be available

Wednesday 9/22: Supporting Our Community

-Acts of Kindness Day across the county
Athens Drive High School- 'Notes of Hope' for students and staff
Downtown Cary (by the water fountain)- 'Paint it Forward' make one take one rocks, 3-5pm
Downtown Raleigh (Nash Square)- Blossoming Flower Affirmations, 4-6pm
Garner Chamber of Commerce- Get Well Cards, all day

Thursday 9/23: Connecting with Our Community

-Mental Health Open Mic Night at NoRa Cafe, 7:00pm
All COVID guidelines will be enforced
Masks required

Friday 9/24: Celebrating Community

-Virtual Silent Auction

Click here for more information.
