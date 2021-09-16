Understanding mental health issues

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Every year the National Alliance on Mental Health Wake County brings the community together to honor the courage it takes to live with a mental health condition.September 20 - 24 NAMI Wake County will hold A Celebration of Courage, a fundraising event that falls during Suicide Prevention Month. This year's Celebration of Courage is a week-long series of events dedicated to connecting with others, sharing important action items, and promoting wellness and social support in our community to help prevent suicide.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of A Celebration of Courage.-Wellness Day: Virtual Affirmations Workshop at 12:00pm-Evening Yoga at Dix Park at 6:00pm-Breakfast Social at A Place at the Table from 8:30am-10:00amAll COVID guidelines will be enforcedBreakfast curbside pick-up will be available-Acts of Kindness Day across the countyAthens Drive High School- 'Notes of Hope' for students and staffDowntown Cary (by the water fountain)- 'Paint it Forward' make one take one rocks, 3-5pmDowntown Raleigh (Nash Square)- Blossoming Flower Affirmations, 4-6pmGarner Chamber of Commerce- Get Well Cards, all day-Mental Health Open Mic Night at NoRa Cafe, 7:00pmAll COVID guidelines will be enforcedMasks required