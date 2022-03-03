RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina National Guard will soon have its own museum in Raleigh.
Soldiers installed a tank and combat vehicles at the future site of the museum on Blue Ridge Road, right across from the art museum.
The North Carolina National Guard Museum will collect, preserve and display artifacts, documents and memorabilia of historical significance to the group. It will include a research library, interactive displays and a theater.
"We expect to show the entirety of our history. From 1663 to the modern National Guard, we want to show everything that this organization has done over the past 300 years," Museum Director Captain Kory Dearie said.
The museum is expected to also have exhibits detailing the North Carolina Air National Guard too.
It's unclear exactly when the museum will open its doors to visitors.
North Carolina National Guard Museum moves closer to grand opening
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News