At least two dead in crash near Walmart on NC 42 in Garner, Highway Patrol says

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two people are dead and three others were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Garner.Authorities responded to the fatal vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m. along NC 42 near the Walmart Super Center.North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers tell an ABC11 breaking news crew that a grey car traveling east at a high rate of speed lost control, crossed the center line and hit a red pickup truck.Troopers said two people in the car died and two others were taken to the hospital. Authorities said the pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with what appears to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.The Cleveland Fire Department, Clayton Fire Department and Johnston County EMS responded.NCSHP is investigating.No detours have been announced at this time.