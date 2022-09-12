NC A&T's marching band performs at Detroit Lions' season opener in Detroit

MICHIGAN (WTVD) -- The North Carolina marching band took their iconic sound to Motown Sunday in Detroit, Michigan.

The "Blue and Gold Marching Machine" performed at halftime at the Detroit Lions home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In August, the Lions general Manager Brad Holmes, who is a former Aggie Football player, shared the news about the performance with the band.

"The Blue and Gold Marching Machine" is one of the premier bands in the nation and was named the 2021 HBCU sports band of the year