Child taken to hospital with severe burns, stepmother facing numerous abuse charges in Wilson

A North Carolina woman is facing numerous charges involving the abuse of a 5-year-old child, police confirm. The accusations surfaced after the child was taken to the Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department with third-degree burns on July 29.

Someone on the medical staff reported the incident to the Department of Social Services (DSS). The person said the child's injuries were not self-inflicted and there were other injuries to child's body. The child was moved to the UNC Burn Center for further treatment.

Wilson police said in addition to the burns, the child had bruising to his face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area. According to the police, some of the injuries were older and in the healing process when the child was taken to ER for the severe burns.

After their investigation, officers charged Bracey Renee Byrd who they said is the adopted stepmother of the child.

Byrd is charged with attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping, and 3 counts of felony child abuse with physical injury. She was placed in jail under a $2 million dollar secure bond.

Investigators said to protect the integrity of the case, no other details are being released at this time.