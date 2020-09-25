Coronavirus

Campbell University moves to online instruction for 2 weeks after increase in COVID-19 cases

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Campbell University is moving its undergraduate classes online for two weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday morning, the university reported 22 on-campus students and 23 off-campus students have tested positive for COVID-19. Five faculty members have tested positive.

According to a letter university president J. Bradley Creed sent to students, the university is not closing the campus or suspending operations. However, undergraduate courses will stop face-to-face instruction starting at 5 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. on Oct. 12. Graduate and professional programs will continue with their current instructional methods.

Student athletics will also pause for the two-week period.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases at North Carolina universities cause county totals to spike

"I recognize that the pause in face-to-face instruction and some activities may be disruptive," Creed wrote. "However, I believe these measures give us the best opportunity to change the current trend and allow us to finish our semester together and resume our campus operations."

Creed said the student union, the campus library and the school fitness center will remain open with restrictions in place. Dining services will continue for carry-out only.

Residence halls will remain open, though students who live on-campus are advised to stay in their dorm rooms. Creed cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, encoruaging students not to travel home during the two week period to protect themselves, their family and the rest of the university.
