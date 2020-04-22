Coronavirus

Sampson County high school senior photos displayed around town to congratulate Class of 2020

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Though the Class of 2020 at Hobbton High School may not get a typical graduation ceremony, community members wanted to make sure their hard work didn't go uncelebrated.

In the town of Newton Grove, the portraits of Hobbton High School seniors were hung on banners around the town, each congratulating a different student for their achievements.

Schools in North Carolina are closed until at least May 15. Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference Tuesday that he would make an additional announcement about the status of the school year for North Carolinians later this week.

In March, the State Board of Education voted to grade high school seniors on a pass/fail system. Any students who were passing as of March 13--the last day schools were open in North Carolina--will receive a passing grade for the semester. Any students who were failing a class will have the opportunity to supplement their grades with additional work.
