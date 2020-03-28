Education

Major grading changes, graduation requirements coming to NC students during COVID-19 crisis

As schools continue to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina public schools will drop the use of traditional letter grades on spring courses for high school seniors.

The State Board of Education (SBE) unanimously approved the changes on Friday from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) administrators to pass high school seniors based on their performance in classes of March 13 -- the last day before schools were closed.

The approval comes shortly after staff members from the DPI and SBE presented recommendations to lawmakers on Tuesday, including waiving test requirements.



Seniors will receive a pass or fail grade as opposed to the traditional letter grading of A-F, according to a news release. For those who failed, will be required to take additional remote learning courses to help them pass.

The board also approved a measure to allocate the $50 million in school funding to help public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The news release said the allotment will be split between district or school's average daily membership and the other half will be distributed based on a formula that multiplies enrollment by the county's low wrath designation.

Finally, the board approved the State of Emergency Leave policy which allows districts to continue to pay and provide benefits to eligible staff who cannot work remotely, who have child or elder care needs, or are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

