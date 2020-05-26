Fayetteville martial arts studio hosts virtual summer camp

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Though gyms are still closed, one Fayetteville martial arts studio is thriving through virtual classes.Tracy Huff, the owner and chief instructor at Family Martial Arts, said she's seen an increase in student sign ups since she made the switch to virtual martial arts classes."I knew we had to do something because not everyone was comfortable coming in and some families had older people in their home, so they wanted to be extra cautious," Huff said.Huff is even moving her summer camps online, offering virtual sessions for kids to learn the discipline and skills that come with martial arts training. She said she holds her students to the same code of conduct online as she would in her studio."Just reminding them that this is class and holding them to standards and the same protocol we would here," Huff said.Huff said she tries to challenge her students from afar and push them to work harder on their own."I wanted them to push themselves," Huff said. "I didn't want to give them something easy to do just because we have to do it social distance-wise."Huff sees the move to virtual classes as an obstacle, but not an insurmountable one."Any obstacles you have you got to go through the same set of tools, so it's all about your mindset," Huff said. "Finding ways to do that virutally has really helped me up my game and my communication game and my expectations of myself."Huff said her students are still working hard and staying focused."I call and tell my students, 'you have to put on your 'Black Belt Mind,''" Huff said. "Black belt minds just don't quit."