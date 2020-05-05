Coronavirus

NC towing company towed, booted trucks delivering essential supplies, AG Stein says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit against a Charlotte-based towing company, accusing the company of violating price-gouging laws during the state of emergency.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, A1 Towing Solutions Inc. and its owner, David Jewel Satterfield, are accused of "improperly and predatorily" booting or towing trucks that were delivering food, water, bleach or needed medical supplies, even though the drivers had the necessary permissions to park their trucks on certain properties.

THE LATEST: COVID-19 updates in North Carolina

In addition, Stein says the company then demanded that the truck drivers pay extremely high fees -- up to $4,400 -- to release their trucks, some of which were double-booted on both the tractor and trailer so the driver would have to pay twice. Satterfield is also accused of charging inflated credit card fees, collecting fake fees for DMV filings and threatening to increase fees unless the drivers paid immediately.

"As North Carolinians were waiting on critical supplies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, these defendants were exploiting the situation for their own profit," Stein said in a written statement. "Any would-be price gouger should take note -- my office will hold you accountable for harming people in this time of crisis."

RELATED: $100 for a roll of toilet paper! These are some of the price gouging complaints filed in North Carolina

Stein's release said that "as a result of A1 Towing Solutions and Satterfield's actions, drivers were delayed in delivering critical supplies needed in North Carolina and other states to respond to the pandemic."

Stein said his office has received at least 1,763 written complaints about price gouging since Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina on March 10.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here



The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscharlottencattorney generalcoronavirustowingstate of emergency
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of Goldsboro prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
LIVE: Cooper expected to give update on Phase 1 of NC reopen plan
Major airline cutting seats to space out passengers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Cooper expected to give update on Phase 1 of NC reopen plan
Slight risk for severe weather south of Triangle tonight
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Raleigh teen identified as Jordan Lake drowning victim
At least one arrest made at ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Show More
Surf City mayor admits beaches were too crowded over the weekend
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
40,000 pounds of chicken given away for free
Your heroes: Man delivers food throughout NC during pandemic
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
More TOP STORIES News