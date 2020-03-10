Coronavirus

State of Emergency triggers anti-price gouging laws in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said his office will take action against anyone who takes advantage of COVID-19 fears.

Currently, seven people in North Carolina have tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Six of those cases are Wake County residents, including five who attended a Biogen conference in Boston linked to more than two dozen cases.

Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency, which triggered the state's anti-price gouging law. The law prohibits vendors from charging too much during a crisis tied to a State of Emergency.

"There are bad people with bad intentions who try and exploit people to make a buck," Stein said. "If folks are seeing products that they need being offered at outrageous prices file a complaint with my office."

Before the State of Emergency was issued, Stein said his office received a handful of complaints about price gouging. One complaint was about travelers who tried to cancel a trip. Another complaint involved a miracle cure for COVID-19. Monday, the Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to seven companies offering fraudulent treatments for COVID-19.

There are no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent the novel coronavirus.



Attorney General Stein and the North Carolina Department of Justice said they will be reviewing price gouging complaints from consumers closely and are prepared to take action against any businesses engaging in price gouging activities.
Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint here.

Health officials said 44 people have been tested for the virus in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. Only seven presumptive positive cases have been identified.



