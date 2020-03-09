More than 2 dozen test positive for coronavirus following Biogen employee conference

BOSTON, Mass. (WTVD) -- More than two dozen people who attended a Biogen conference in Boston have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to Boston ABC-affiliate WCVB, a number of Biogen employees reported flu-like symptoms after a conference at the end of February. About 175 people attended the meeting, a Biogen spokesperson told WCVB.
At least one of those employees also traveled through the Triangle last week. Health officials said the man, who is an Indiana resident, flew into Raleigh-Durham International Airport on March 1, then began showing COVID-19 symptoms on March 2.
The man worked at Biogen's Research Triangle Park location between March 2 and March 6 before returning to Indiana, where he is currently in isolation. Biogen's RTP office is considered a location of potentially high-risk exposure, Wake County officials said in a news release.
Biogen told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that all meeting attendees, whether or not they are showing symptoms, are being asked to stay in quarantine until further notice. Anyone showing symptoms is being asked to stay in isolation from family members, loved ones or roommates.
Biogen added that all office-based Biogen employees who did not attend the conference are being asked to work from home until further notice.
Any at risk individuals will be contacted by county health departments, officials said.
