WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Indiana resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a trip to North Carolina, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials said the patient had COVID-19 symptoms while in both Durham and Wake counties between March 2 and March 6. The patient tested positive while home in Indiana on March 8 and is in isolation at home.
Durham and Wake health department officials are working to identify close contacts of the patient.
Indiana coronavirus patient was in Durham, Wake counties while symptomatic, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News