Indiana coronavirus patient was in Durham, Wake counties while symptomatic, officials say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Indiana resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a trip to North Carolina, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.Health officials said the patient had COVID-19 symptoms while in both Durham and Wake counties between March 2 and March 6. The patient tested positive while home in Indiana on March 8 and is in isolation at home.Durham and Wake health department officials are working to identify close contacts of the patient.