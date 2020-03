SC coronavirus patient flew through Charlotte airport after Italy trip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A South Carolina resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to an airport spokesperson.ABC affiliate WSOC reported the man was flying home from Italy and was asymptomatic at the time.The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the following statement:Sunday, Italy quarantined a large portion of its country in hopes of corralling the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.The spokesperson told WSOC that the airport is working closely with Mecklenburg County Public Health.Mecklenburg County health officials said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and they do not believe there is a risk to the airport, anyone on the flight with the patient or the Charlotte area. Two people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in North Carolina.