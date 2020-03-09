Health & Fitness

ASK US ANYTHING: Answering your questions about coronavirus

What do you want to know about the new coronavirus?

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the State Health Director and the Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, will be in the ABC11 studio on Monday answering your questions about COVID-19.

This comes as stock prices and bond yields plunged on worries about the effects of the virus.

HAVE A QUESTION? Fill out this form.

