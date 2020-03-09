What do you want to know about the new coronavirus?
Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the State Health Director and the Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, will be in the ABC11 studio on Monday answering your questions about COVID-19.
This comes as stock prices and bond yields plunged on worries about the effects of the virus.
HAVE A QUESTION? Fill out this form.
RELATED CONTENT:
19 confirmed NYC coronavirus cases, more than 140 statewide
FDA, FTC warn 7 companies selling fraudulent products that claim to prevent, fight coronavirus
Family of Mo. woman who tested positive for COVID-19 violated quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Coronavirus fears cause gas prices to dip below $2 a gallon in parts of NC
Wegmans limiting purchase of cleaning essentials due to high demand
How American airlines are cleaning planes in response to new coronavirus outbreak
ASK US ANYTHING: Answering your questions about coronavirus
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More