5 Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus after attending Biogen conference connected to 2 dozen cases

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five more Wake County residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Monday.
All five patients attended a Biogen conference in Boston linked to more than two dozen cases.
An Indiana resident also tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a trip to North Carolina, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The Indiana patient also went to the Boston conference, then visited Biogen's Research Triangle Park facility for work.
Health officials said the Indiana patient had COVID-19 symptoms while in both Durham and Wake counties between March 2 and March 6. The patient tested positive while home in Indiana on March 8 and is in isolation at home.
Wake County officials are still assembling timelines for where the five local patients went before isolating themselves at home.
So far, officials have confirmed six presumptive positive tests for the novel coronavirus in Wake County. The first case was announced last week.
Durham and Wake health department officials are working to identify close contacts of the five Wake County patients and the Indiana patient.
Biogen is asking employees and contractors in RTP, Massachusetts, and Baar, Switzerland to work from home until further notice.
Before health officials released any information about the five Wake County and Indiana patients, Biogen told our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer that the company recognized that this "is a difficult situation for our colleagues and their loved ones. We are actively working with all relevant departments of public health and hospitals to prioritize the well-being of the people who may have been exposed to COVID-19."
RELATED: North Carolina businesses, events carry on with caution amid coronavirus concerns
Biogen said it informed employees who attended the management meeting and are symptomatic that, if they haven't already, they will be contacted by the public health authorities to be tested and they must quarantine themselves, not just from the public, but from family members as well.
Meeting attendees who are not showing symptoms, are being asked to stay in quarantine until further notice, and the people they live with should avoid social interaction and work from home, Biogen told the N&O.
"If you have a known increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, a county public health staff member will contact you directly," said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director. "If we have not contacted you and you do not have any symptoms, you do not need to quarantine yourself or take precautions beyond washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home from school or work if you feel sick."
This comes as stock prices and bond yields plunged on worries about the effects of the virus.
Raleigh financial advisor Nina O'Neal, a partner at Archer Investments, said it's healthy to be concerned right now, but people shouldn't be afraid. She shared more financial advice with ABC11 here.
Earlier Monday, WSOC reported that a South Carolina resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport. That person is isolated at home.
