8th grader dies by suicide 2 days into new school year in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A North Carolina father is mourning the loss of his daughter who died by suicide just days into the 2023-24 school year.

Kallie Fagg was an 8th grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, the school confirms.

The father told WFMY News 2 he believes bullying played a part in his daughter's death. In a statement he provided the station, he encouraged parents "to raise kind children, so something like this doesn't happen again."

The school posted about Kallie's death on its Facebook page, saying it would be reviewing and reassessing policies and procedures regarding students' well-being and safety.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we share about Kallie Fagg's death, by suicide. We are devastated by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this incident.

During this challenging period, it is important for us to come together as a community. We encourage everyone to support and uplift one another, offering comfort and empathy throughout the grieving process. Our school counselors, staff, teachers, and administrators are here to provide assistance, and offer guidance to all. In addition to providing emotional support, the school administration will review and reassess policies and procedures surrounding students well-being and safety. We want to ensure that all students feel secure and protected within the school environment. We would like to extend our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support and kindness during this difficult time. Your understanding and compassion are truly appreciated by all of us at Southeastern Stokes Middle School and Stokes County Schools."

Death by suicide is the second leading cause of death for children aged 10 to 18 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

If you or somebody you know is struggling with thoughts of mental anguish or suicide, you can call or text 9-8-8, which is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, to be connected to help immediately. To learn more about its resources, click here.

In May ABC11 partnered with UnitedHealthcare and hosted 'The Silent Struggle.' It was a town hall focusing on youth and the mental health crisis.

In June, UNC Chapel Hill announced the launched of a statewide program in hopes of preventing suicides. The program is called 'Our State Our Wellbeing Partnering to Prevent Suicide'. It will deploy critical resources to communities on a case-by-case basis. Experts expect to serve 10 to 12 communities starting in August.

