Silent Struggle: ABC11 to host town hall aimed at combating youth mental health

Join ABC11 on May 18 to discussion solutions and resources available to help people, especially young people, struggling with mental health.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More and more teens report struggling with depression, loneliness and suicidal thoughts.

In an effort to shed light on the problem, ABC11 is partnering with United Health Care to host The Silent Struggle: Youth Mental Health. The ABC11 special will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18 on ABC11 and the ABC11 North Carolina Streaming App.

Steve Daniels will moderate discussion with the following experts:

Chad Stage M.A., Associate Director, Behavioral Health for UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of NC

Teri Putnam, NC Project AWARE/ACTIVATE Co-Director

Dr. Karen Barbee, Owner and Clinical Director of Renaissance Wellness Services, LLC

Anne Sena, Technology Professional

The focus of the discussion will be youth mental health and solutions and resources available for families.

