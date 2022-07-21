Health & Fitness

UNC doctor says it's not "all bad" news as COVID numbers trend in wrong direction

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Department of Health and Human Services released new Covid numbers Wednesday and they are trending in the wrong direction.

Nearly 28,000 cases were reported in the last week which is up from 26,000 the week before.

Almost 1100 people were in the hospital which is compared to 971 the week before.

There are also far more virus particles in wastewater that is up to more than 25 million compared to 16.5 million the week before.

"I'm kind of done with it," said Ash, who didn't want to give her last name. "I think like everybody."

Ash has had COVID twice. She said she puts her mask on when she's around a larger crowd of people or in the grocery store.

"I'm just trying to live with this as best I can," she said.

Laura Nickerson is keeping her mask on and said she hasn't taken it off because she's immunocompromised.

"People think because you're vaccinated you can't get COVID but you still can," Laura said.

Though numbers are trending up nationally and statewide, not all of it is bad news.

"As long as our hospitals are not overwhelmed, that's when society can keep going," said Dr. David Wohl, infectious diseases doctor at UNC Health.

Wohl has led the pandemic response since the beginning.

"There is a lot of COVID-19 out there, there's a lot of BA.5," he said. "Three quarters of infections are BA.5 and that's a much more catchy virus."

Wohl says overall everything is in a better place despite the rise in cases. He still strongly urges getting a booster and is hoping a 4th shot is recommended to all people soon.
"There is still a lot of virus out there that's making some of us sick and lose work," he said. "It just depends how willing you are to get COVID. If you're in the mood to get COVID, don't wear a mask."
