officer killed

NC deputy dies following early morning shootout that left gunman dead

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A western North Carolina deputy died from injuries Thursday afternoon following an early morning shootout that left the gunman dead.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department announced Ryan Hendrix, 35, died after being shot in the face.

According to to the department, deputies initially responded to a break-in in a community around 2:50 a.m. A resident told deputies that the homeowner and suspect were shooting at each other.



A gunman started shooting at deputies, hitting Hendrix. During the shootout, the suspect, now identified as Robert Ray Doss, Jr., was also shot and killed.

Deputy Hendrix was a Marine veteran who has two children, a 6-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. Hendrix was engaged and was set to get married next month, according to ABC-affiliate WLOS.

"Even in passing Ryan continues to exemplify a servant's heart. You see, Ryan was also an organ donor. He will continue to help strangers for a lifetime, even after making the ultimate sacrifice," the sheriff's department wrote in his passing. "Ryan's family wants everyone to know that, 'Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved.'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinadeputy involved shootingman killedofficer killednorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Suspects on the run after killing Cleveland police officer
Nash County names new K-9 after fallen deputy
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Retired St. Louis police captain's widow addresses RNC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer shoots Tenn. fugitive while serving warrant
Pregnant mother evicted illegally in Cumberland County
Wake County parents pushing district to open to in-person instruction
NC voters can track their mail-in ballot this year
8-year-old afraid of law enforcement befriends deputy
Tool helps shoppers find black-owned small businesses in NC
COVID-19 LATEST: Health leaders reflect on meeting with Dr. Birx
Show More
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in airborne operations training
Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
7 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
JetBlue launches new flights from RDU
More TOP STORIES News