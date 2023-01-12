DMV: Beware of fake emails targeting N.C. drivers for their money

Were you duped into paying for paperwork that is free? If so, you could get your money back.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is sounding the alarm for drivers being targeted by scammers.

Several law enforcement agencies have reported that DMV customers are getting scam emails from a group claiming to be from the "Department of Transportation" and encouraging people to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.

Be on the lookout for any emails using the address "notice@penalty-gov-us" claiming to be from the Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation. The fake email includes a link to make a payment for a fine.

"If you receive any unexpected email alleging you owe the DMV or the state money, then be very wary and contact the agency to verify the truth of the communication from an official telephone number or email address, but do not use the contact info appearing in the email," DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said.

SEE ALSO: $102M in refunds available to people duped by fake DMV and government website

To limit confusion when searching for actual services and information, customers should seek out the following, according to the DMV:

Web searches may return results with other websites, but only the official state DMV website ends in ".gov."

Check the "Terms and Conditions" page of the website, where the site states that it is not affiliated with any state government agency.

Always remember to look for a website that contains ".gov" in its address to assure you are receiving accurate governmental information.