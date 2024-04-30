First responders, veterans honored during 'Flags for Heroes' in Durham

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Sunday, dozens of volunteers gathered at the fields near The Hub at RTP which will be home to Flags for Heroes for the next month. Among them was Larry Campbell, Chairman of the Thomas Mentor Leadership Academy - the Durham-based group that works with young men through education and community service.

"We can only grow by looking at the past and see where we need to go. If we don't talk about it, if we don't share the knowledge that we've gained, then they will never know," Campbell said.

TMLA brought over two dozen volunteers - all young men from the Durham area - to help raise the 600 flags on Sunday. Xzavier Edwards, a junior at Cristo Rey Research Triangle HS in Durham, was one of them.

"It's very eye-opening. It just goes to show, don't take life for granted. Really cherish the things you have in life, and live life," said Edwards.

The ultimate goal is to raise thousands of dollars - if not tens of thousands - for local veterans. Each flag can be sponsored to honor not just a veteran or military hero, but any difference maker in the community.

"These people that we intend this for, the heroes -- the veterans, the first responders, the veterans, the hospital workers, the teachers. They basically teach us what it means to put service above self every day because they are always doing it," said Rob Everett, President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Durham.

Everett was one of the visionaries for the inaugural Durham Flags for Heroes after seeing the positive impact the movement had in other communities across the country.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Durham Rotary Club's Flags for Heroes event. The public is invited to sponsor flags in honor of those who have sacrificed in some way to serve our community.

Here are some milestone dates that you need to know!

May 19: Flag Raising "Opening" event - 2 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

June 14: Flag Day Event

June 16: Event Ends

All net proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Durham Rotary Club service projects focusing on local veteran support.

On Sunday, May 19, 600 10-foot American flags will be raised at the Hub RTP's fields for the kickoff celebration.

For more information about the inaugural Flags for Heroes project, click here.

