Gaston County assistant principal accused of having sex with student

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Gaston County assistant principal is behind bars Friday night after she was accused of having sex with a student on multiple occasions.

Lisa Rothwell, an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School, is facing six felony charges and is being held under a $1 million dollar bond at the Gaston County Jail.

Sources tell ABC-affiliate station WSOC that she is accused of having sex with a student three times in April and three times in July. Each time, there were to sex acts.

The accuser was a student at the time.

Rothwell was the assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School and had been at the school since 2014.

