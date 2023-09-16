Durham man dies after Hillsborough police find him and woman with gunshot wounds

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public's help after a shooting resulted in a man's death and a woman wounded.

Officers found the two victims after responding to a shooting Wednesday night in the 200 block of West Orange Street, according to a news release.

A 20-year-old Durham man and an 18-year-old Hillsborough woman were transported to Duke University Hospital. Hillsborough police said the man died from injuries sustained in the shooting and the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

Hillsborough PD is asking anyone with information to come forward. They should call Sgt. Will Felts at 919-296-9562, or call their anonymous crime tips line at 919-296-9555.

