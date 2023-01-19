NC teacher wins $1 million in second-chance lottery drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina teacher is having a pretty good week thanks to a phone call she got from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"Everybody dreams of this stuff," said Diane Ingram, of Hamlet.

When she answered the phone, she found out she'd won the $1 million grand prize in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on Jan. 4.

Ingram, a 66-year-old substitute teacher in Richmond County, said she didn't even realize the drawing happened until she got the call.

"I completely forgot about it," Ingram said. "Out of sight, out of mind."

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday and had to decide whether to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,500.

Ingram said she will use the winnings to buy a new car, pay some bills, and take a trip to Alaska.