Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson

Two North Carolina men now have some extra cash to spend on Christmas gifts or holiday vacation. That's because they each won big money playing the NC Education Lottery (NCEL).

Joseph Gardner Jr., of Wilson, collected a big check for $120,000 after winning the December 6 Cash 5 jackpot. Gardner said he won playing his 'lucky numbers' which consists of his son's birthday and the sports jersey numbers he used to wear. And, the combo of numbers finally paid off in a big way.

Gardner said he purchased the ticket at the Grocery Door on Nash Street in Northwest Wilson.

"I was totally shocked to be frank with you. It was a pretty good night to say the least," he told lottery officials.

He took home $85,213 after state and federal taxes were deducted when he claimed his cash on Tuesday, December 20.

What's he going to do with the windfall? Gardner said he plans to pay some bills and do some home repairs.

Joseph Gardner Jr. Wilson lottery winner (Photo: NCEL)

Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, is the first to win the $700,000 from the new $10 scratch-off game Triple 777. The game was added to the scratch-off line up on Tuesday, December 6.

According to lottery officials, Butler purchased his lucky ticket at the Short Stop on Bingham Drive.

He claimed his money Monday, December 19.

Butler took home $497,073 after state and federal taxes were collected.

Congratulations to Joseph Gardner Jr. and Stanford Butler!

