NC man arrested for punching high school referee in the face at basketball game

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities said he hit a high school basketball referee during a game Tuesday night in Mitchell County, WLOS reports.

Jerry Dale Jones, 47, of Newland allegedly approached the referee after the game in the Mitchell County School gym, according to arrest warrants. He allegedly began to point his finger and cuss before punching the referee in the face.

Jones is charged with assault on a sports official, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

He was arrested and held on a $5,000 bond.

Jones is also ordered to have no contact with the victim and is not allowed back on the Mitchell High School campus.

For the full story by WLOS, check here.
