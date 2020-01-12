'Armed and dangerous' Greensboro man sought after assaulting girlfriend when she refuses to help in break-in

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are searching for a man considered to be 'armed and dangerous' after he reportedly pistol-whipped his girlfriend when she refused to go along with his plan to break into a house.Authorities said 26-year-old Alexander Wayne Gillett wanted to burglarize a home in the Scotland Road neighborhood near Nicks Road on Friday morning after the owner posted valuable items on Facebook.The woman reported to deputies that he hit her several times with a gun after she refused to take part in the break-in. He then left on foot. The woman then went to a home to ask for help. When deputies arrived at the home, the woman had injuries to her face, head and bruising on her arm.Gillett also allegedly submerged the woman's phone in water.He is described as a 6-foot tall man with short hair in the back and long in the front. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, gray jacket with a hood, gray pants and camouflage knee-length booths.Officers said Gillett was last spotted in Guilford County on Saturday. A deputy ran after Gillet, but he was unable to capture him.Officials believe Gillett to be 'armed and dangerous.'Anyone with information on Gillett's whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2951.