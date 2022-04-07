North Carolina National Guard honored with new museum in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina National Guard is being honored with its own museum.
The museum opened Thursday across from the Museum of Art in Raleigh.
In March, soldiers installed a tank and combat vehicles at the site of the museum on Blue Ridge Road, right across from the art museum.
It will collect, preserve and display artifacts, documents and memorabilia that have historical significance. The museum will also include a research library, interactive displays and a theater.
