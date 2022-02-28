MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Pickle Festival will return in person this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival to cancel in 2020. Then in 2021 it had to be virtual. But with metrics improving, festival organizers are excited to welcome everybody back in downtown Mount Olive on April 22-23!
"We are dill-lighted to be back for 2022," said Julie Beck, festival co-chairman. "It feels good to be planning a live event for April again."
Festival organizers said they're still working out all the details, but expect fan favorites like the pickle-eating contest, mascot race, bike ride and 5K to all return this year.
North Carolina Pickle Festival to return in 2022
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News