Community & Events

North Carolina Pickle Festival to return in 2022

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina Pickle Festival to return in 2022

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Pickle Festival will return in person this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival to cancel in 2020. Then in 2021 it had to be virtual. But with metrics improving, festival organizers are excited to welcome everybody back in downtown Mount Olive on April 22-23!

"We are dill-lighted to be back for 2022," said Julie Beck, festival co-chairman. "It feels good to be planning a live event for April again."

Festival organizers said they're still working out all the details, but expect fan favorites like the pickle-eating contest, mascot race, bike ride and 5K to all return this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmount olivefestivalcoronavirus
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Families with loved ones in Ukraine worry for their safety
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?
Durham church celebrates HBCU Sunday
Ukrainians, supporters rally in Raleigh
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
Show More
Who is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
Museum honors Black crew that saved hundreds of lives in the 1800s
Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News