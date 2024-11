NC House Republicans hold elections for new speaker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina House Republicans will hold elections for speaker and the rest of the incoming leadership team.

It comes after current speaker, Tim Moore, announced he would not return for a 12th term in the chamber.

Moore won his election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The vote on new leadership is happening the same time as Governor Cooper's veto of House Bill 10 is expected to be overridden by Republican state lawmakers Tuesday afternoon.