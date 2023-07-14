Rep. Tim Moore won't seek a record sixth term as NC House Speaker

Just weeks after resolving an alienation of affection lawsuit, NC Senator says he won't seek reelection as House Speaker.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore does not plan to run again for his leadership position in the House, ABC11 has learned.

Moore, a Republican from Cleveland County, began a record fifth two-year term as speaker in January.

His office said Moore has been saying for months that he would not run again for speaker for the 2025-26 legislative session and that he is still figuring out what comes next.

Moore made news recently outside of the usual political circles when he was the subject of an "alienation of affection" lawsuit after a man claimed Moore was having a relationship with his wife.

That was quickly resolved after an attorney for that man, Scott Lassiter, said the lawsuit had been settled.

In a television interview, Moore acknowledged having a "casual" relationship with Lassiter's wife but rejected other legal claims filed against him as "absolutely 100% false."