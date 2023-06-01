LIST | Pride Month in the Triangle: Here's how to celebrate and show your support

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. It's a time when the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, their supporters and allies come together to celebrate love, diversity, acceptance and unashamed self-pride.

Here are a few events happening around the Triangle area that you can attend to celebrate Pride Month along with the LGBTQ+ community.

RALEIGH

Raleigh Pride is hosting a month-long, city-wide celebration. Downtown Raleigh, businesses, bars and restaurants are also participating and hosting events dedicated to showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Click on Raleigh Pride for the dates and locations of events.

June 1-10 at St. John's Metropolitan Community Church: "Corpus Christi," a Queer-themed play in honor of Pride Month. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. each night. It's a 'pay what you can event or you can make a $15 donation.

June 2: Pride First Friday on Fayetteville Street with live performance art, music, 50+ local vendors, and the unveiling of our large-scale public art installation Rainbow River. Click here for more details.

June 24 - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. | ABC11 will be hosting Out Raleigh event outside of our downtown Raleigh studio on Fayetteville Street.

DURHAM

June 1 - Durham Bulls Pride Night

June 4 - Pound for Pride in the Park! - 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. at 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd.

June 10 - 12 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Durham Pride Pop Up Market at Hi-Wire Brewing: 800 Taylor St.

June 16 - "The House of Coxx: It's Funny, Girl! A comedy variety show at the Carolina Theater. The one-night-only show starts at 8:00 p.m.

June 18 - 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Tea Dance: Divas and Daddies at the Accordion Club: 316 W. Geer St. The event is sponsored by The Pink Triangle.

APEX

June 10 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Pride Day at Apex Farmers Market: 1479 Beaver Creek Commons Dr.

FAYETTEVILLE

June 24 - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. PrideFest 2023 at Festival Park located at 335 Ray Ave. Organizers say there will be live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, a community art project, a kid's area, and more.

CHAPEL HIL

June 3 - 1:15 p.m.: Chapel Hill Pride: March starts at Peace & Justice Plaza

Chapel Hill Pride Promenade: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. 140 W. Franklin St.

CARRBORO

June 14 - Drag Storytime - 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Carrboro Farmers Market. Drag performer Stormie Daie is scheduled to read books.

June 10 - Carrboro and Chapel Hill will cohost "Small Town Pride," a series of celebrations that will include Orgulla Latinx Pride

June 30 - Pride Food Truck Rodeo & Dance Party

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Wake County Public Libraries is hosting events all month long for Pride Month.

The events start Thursday, June 1 with: Secret Codes, Darkened Windows: Hidden History of Raleigh's LGBTQIA+ Community

Monday, June 5: Drag HERstory at 7 p.m.

To see the full list of dates, times and events and to register click on Wake County Libraries.

PRIDE MONTH HISTORY

What is LGBTQ+ Pride Month?

The month is meant to recognize the sweeping impact that LGBTQ+ individuals, advocates and allies have on history in the United States and around the globe, according to the Library of Congress.

When is it?

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated every year in June.

The month of June was chosen for LGBTQ+ Pride Month to commemorate the riots held by members of the LGBTQ+ community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.

The so-called Stonewall riots were a "tipping point" for the gay liberation movement in the United States. The uproar also paved the way for the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Pride Flag History

The rainbow LGBTQ+ flag is prominently displayed throughout the month. Gilbert Baker, an American artist, gay rights activist and U.S. Army veteran, created the flag in 1978 as a new symbol for the gay and lesbian political movement at the suggestion of his friends and colleagues, including Harvey Milk, a San Francisco city supervisor and the first openly gay elected official in California. Milk was assassinated later that year.

The colors of the LGBT flag each have a meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and violet for spirit. Baker died at the age of 65 on March 31, 2017, though his rainbow flag remains an iconic, powerful symbol for LGBT pride, according to the Outright International website.