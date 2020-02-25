DMV

What is the NC REAL ID and what requirements you need to get one

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Oct. 1, 2020, the REAL ID Act will go into effect in North Carolina and throughout the country.

On and after that date, all federal agencies will require a REAL ID, a U.S. passport or another form of federally-approved identification in order to board commercial airlines and enter federal buildings.

The deadline is causing delays at DMV offices. So much so that DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said North Carolinians should ask themselves if REAL ID is something they need for themselves immediately.

Jessup said people who are not planning to fly should consider waiting until after the Oct. 1 deadline--when the rush has abated--to get their REAL ID

EMBED More News Videos



So far, the North Carolina DMV has issued about 1.3 million REAL IDs and expects another 1.8 million more people will need one.

"REAL ID is the new identification you'll be required to have starting October 1st of (2020). If you get here and you don't have one, or some other federally-approved document like a valid passport or US military ID, you will be turned away at the checkpoint. You will not be able to board your flight," said Stephanie Hawco, the Director of Media Relations for RDU.

What do you need to get a REAL ID? The Department of Transportation lists several acceptable documents:

You will need all of the following items to obtain your REAL ID:
  • One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth
  • One document (with full name and full Social Security number) confirming Social Security number
  • Two documents (with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency
  • If you're a non-U.S. citizen, you'll also need one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status
  • If you have had any name change, you will need one or more documents verifying your name change


Obtaining a REAL ID is optional. The state stresses that if you have no plans to fly on an airplane or enter a federal facility such as a courthouse or military base, there's no need to change your driver's license or ID card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydmvd day
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
GA allowing teens to get license without taking road test
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
60 NC DMV locations close amid coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News