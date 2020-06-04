Education

NC students wouldn't have to take road test under Driver Education COVID-19 bill passed by House

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina House approved a bill to accommodate students in driver education class or applying for a provisional license during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students would still be required to complete 15 hours of classroom instruction and at least six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction under House Bill 1189 Driver Education Covid-19 Response. Passing the driver education program would remain a requirement to receive a limited learner's permit in North Carolina for those under 18.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will temporarily drop the requirement that applicants pass a road test to obtain a limited provisional license. The waiver expires once the DMV resumes road tests, or 180 days from the effective date of the act, whichever happens first.

The bill passed by a 107-13 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

